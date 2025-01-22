Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $35.23

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.23.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,304,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after purchasing an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

