CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $68.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE CVS opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

