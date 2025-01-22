Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $4.03

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director John William Wulf purchased 45,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

