Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $253.93

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.93.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NICE opened at $165.52 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

