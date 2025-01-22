Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $134.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

