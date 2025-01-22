Head to Head Contrast: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 1 0 0 2 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,929.52%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S -347.83% N/A -79.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Evaxion Biotech A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 10.32 $439.08 million $1.58 36.22 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 45.30 -$22.12 million ($1.45) -1.87

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

