Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Critical Analysis

Allurion Technologies and Dynatronics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allurion Technologies and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $71.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2,348.89%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75% Dynatronics -8.88% -41.41% -10.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Dynatronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 0.14 -$80.61 million ($12.00) -0.24 Dynatronics $32.53 million 0.05 -$2.70 million ($0.96) -0.19

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats Dynatronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

