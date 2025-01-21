Starbucks (SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $9,323,994.84 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $103.32.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

