U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $9,198,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 424,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.