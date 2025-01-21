U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,198,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 424,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

USB opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

