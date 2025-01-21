HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

