Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE V opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $321.61.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
