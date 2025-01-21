HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

