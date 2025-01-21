GenWealth Group Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

