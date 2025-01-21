Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 188,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,141,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $260.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

