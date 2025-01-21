Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.05.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,269 shares of company stock worth $300,888,396. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $370.95 and a one year high of $638.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

