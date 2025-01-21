Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.95 and a 52 week high of $638.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,269 shares of company stock worth $300,888,396. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

