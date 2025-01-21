Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $45.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $260.62. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

