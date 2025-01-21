JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average of $224.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

