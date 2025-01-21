Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 45 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $275.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

