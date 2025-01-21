Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,843 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

