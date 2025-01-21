Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 1,385 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 358,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 234,726 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 88,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
SCHX opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
