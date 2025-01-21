Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $526.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

