Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.19 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

