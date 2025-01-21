Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.