Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.19 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.