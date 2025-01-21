Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.