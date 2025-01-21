Brooklyn Investment Group Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after buying an additional 363,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,730. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.