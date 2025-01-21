Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.