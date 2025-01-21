Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

