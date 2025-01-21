KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

