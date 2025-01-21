Shelton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 640,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,545,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 147,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.