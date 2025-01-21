JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,021,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.