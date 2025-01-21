JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,021,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
