Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,021,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

