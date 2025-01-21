Trust Co. of Vermont Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

