Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 12 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $18,826,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $915.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.64 and a 200-day moving average of $877.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

