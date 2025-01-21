DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DocuSign Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
