HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

