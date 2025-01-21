General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. General Motors has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.