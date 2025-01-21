HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

