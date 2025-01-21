TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

