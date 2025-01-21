Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $766,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.79.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

