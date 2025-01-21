Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.63.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

