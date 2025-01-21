InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,758,000 after acquiring an additional 351,723 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,892,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.6 %

IHG stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $131.68.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

