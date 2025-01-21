Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Loews by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

