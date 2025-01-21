Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of HLN opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

