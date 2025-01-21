Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 37,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

