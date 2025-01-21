Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after buying an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 101,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1,839.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,523,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

