Clarius Group LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.