Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

